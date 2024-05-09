Man dies after being shot several times near Midtown mall, cops say. Shooter at large

A man died in the hospital after he was shot several times early Thursday morning by a Midtown Miami mall and the shooter is still at large, police said.

At 4:08 a.m., officers rushed to the area near The Shops at Midtown Miami, 3401 N. Miami Ave., after two ShotSpotter alerts notified them that shots had been fired, said Miami police spokesman Officer Mike Vega. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the mall’s rear parking lot between Northwest 35th Street and 34th Terrace.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died an hour later.

The shooter had not been arrested as of 8 a.m.