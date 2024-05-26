Man dies after being shot at party in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man has reportedly died following a Saturday night shooting that occurred at a party in Oak Grove.

According to News 2’s partner WKDZ Radio, the shooting occurred on Saturday, May 25 at a residence located in the 700 block of Carbondale Drive.

Minor critically injured, man charged following Kentucky shooting

Christian County emergency personnel reportedly told WKDZ Radio that the 21-year-old victim was shot in the chest during a party at the home.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The radio station reported the 21-year-old was taken to Jennie Stuart Health via private vehicle and later died.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.