Man dies after being shot multiple times near UPMC McKeesport

A man died after he was shot several times in McKeesport Friday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Hospital Way for reports of a shooting at 6:18 p.m.

A man was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

