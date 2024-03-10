Man dies after being hit by stolen car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man has died after the driver of a stolen car hit and killed him on Sunday.

Police said that at about 12:20 a.m., they were searching the Hybla Valley area for a black 2015 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen on March 9 from the 7900 block of Sausalito Place. While searching, an officer saw the car on Buckman Road near Russell Road.

The driver left when they saw police – officers did not pursue it.

About 15 minutes later, an officer saw the stolen car speeding on Janna Lee Ave.

Police said the driver then sideswiped an occupied car on Tamarind Street. Officers followed the driver and found the stolen car crashed into a dumpster and unoccupied.

Police then found a man who was struck in the grass nearby. He was identified as 63-year-old James Johnson of Hybla Valley. He died at the hospital.

Police weren’t able to find the driver.

Officers determined the driver of the stolen car hit Johnson on Janna Lee Avenue before crashing into a dumpster.

