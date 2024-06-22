Man dies after being hit by car Friday night in Norfolk

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Norfolk, police said.

First responders were called to the 500 block of N. Military Highway around 10:50 p.m. in response to a call about an accident involving a pedestrian. Norfolk police said one man suffering from serious injuries was transported to a hospital and later died.

Police have not identified the victim and are notifying his family.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was uninjured, police said.

Police said once the investigation is complete, findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com