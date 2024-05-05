Man dies after being hit by car in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a man died after being hit by a car.

Police said that at about 11:00 pm, they responded to New Hampshire Avenue and Lebanon Street for a collision involving a pedestrian.

The man died at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

