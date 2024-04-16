Man dies after being hit by car in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a man died at the hospital after being hit by a car overnight into Tuesday.

Police said they were dispatched to John Rogers Boulevard at Governors Grove and Courtland Lane for a pedestrian collision.

Forest Heights police officer shot suspect who had a knife

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.