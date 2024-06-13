Man dies after being electrocuted in hot tub in Puerto Peñasco. Here's what to know

A Texas man died after being electrocuted in a jacuzzi at a resort hotel in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Peñasco.

A man and a woman were apparently shocked by an electrical current Tuesday evening, June 11, while inside an outdoor jacuzzi next to a swimming pool at private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, popularly known as Rocky Point, the Sonora State Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

The man who died was identified by Sonora authorities only as 43-year-old Jorge N. and the woman, identified as Lizeth N., was reportedly transported to a U.S. hospital in critical condition.

The news release didn't mention where the victims' were from, but a local TV news station reported that the man was from El Paso, Texas.

A cause of death in the Puerto Peñasco case has not been officially determined. The death is under investigation by Sonora state authorities.

How common are electrocutions in hot tubs?

Similar jacuzzi and hot tub electrocutions have occurred in the past due to malfunctioning wiring that sends an electrical charge into the water.

There were 33 injuries and 33 deaths caused by electrocutions from swimming pools and hot tubs in the U.S. between 2002 and 2018, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In pools and hot tubs, an electric shock can come from a variety of places, including underwater lights, electric pool equipment, extension and power cords, electrical outlets or switches, overhead power lines and more.

USA TODAY reporter Emily DeLetter contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after being electrocuted in hot tub in Rocky Point