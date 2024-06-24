Man dies in ATV accident in El Paso County; Bodies found in border desert, canal

A man died over the weekend in an all-terrain vehicle accident in the desert north of Fabens in eastern El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.

Rodolfo Leos, 44, died at a hospital after he and another male were involved in an off-roading accident about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, about a quarter-mile into the desert north of Interstate 10 near the Fabens Exit, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Leos was taken to a hospital where he died. The other male, whose name and age were not disclosed, was hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. Details regarding the ATV accident were not released.

Border desert deaths keep climbing

Deaths of likely undocumented migrants — possibly due to the dangerous desert summer heat and canal drownings — continue mounting along the border in El Paso and southern New Mexico.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 23, the U.S. Border Patrol found a body south of Tierra Madre Court in the desert near the U.S.-Mexico border west of Sunland Park, New Mexico, the Sunland Park Fire Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

Sunland Park's firefighter off-road team helped the New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator and the Doña Ana Sheriff's Office with the body retrieval.

In a separate incident at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, a Sunland Park firetruck returning from the scene of a fire was flagged down by two migrants asking for help off Highway 9.

The migrants told firefighters that they had been out in the desert for 12 hours, were dehydrated and had not eaten, SPFD stated on X. The migrants were provided water and taken into custody by the Border Patrol.

Body pulled from El Paso Lower Valley canal

The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team recovered a body from a Lower Valley canal close to the border near Socorro.

The water rescue team was dispatched about 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, after the body was spotted in the water in a canal in the 9900 block of Pan American Drive near the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant, a Fire Department spokesman said.

It was unknown if the deceased person was an undocumented migrant.

Migrant drownings are common in attempts to cross the deceptive, quick-flowing canals that run parallel and near the Rio Grande in El Paso's Lower Valley The death investigation was being handled by law enforcement.

