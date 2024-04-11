Man dies after attending Texas Eclipse Festival, organizers dispel rumors: What we know

Event organizers are dispelling rumors after a man died while attending the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet County. The event has fallen under criticism in recent days after rumors spread online after the festival's weather cancellation.

A 67-year-old man was attending the festival with family on Saturday, April 6, according to DailyTrib. He was hiking on the grounds of Reveille Peak Ranch around 4:30 a.m. when he had a seizure and collapsed.

“One person passed away at the hospital after being transported from the festival. We will not provide further details out of respect for their family’s privacy as well as following HIPAA guidelines,” organizers wrote in a statement on the event website. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased during this tragic time.”

As of Thursday morning, the man's identity had not been released to the public.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office told KXAN they had no knowledge of the man using drugs, and an autopsy had been ordered.

Texas Eclipse Festival canceled a day early

The Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet ended a day early on Monday due to severe weather, including risks of tornadic activity, thunderstorms and large hail, the festival said in online posts.

Festival organizers urged attendees to leave early for safety and to beat traffic. Organizers agreed to end the festival in coordination with Burnet County officials, local safety agencies and the National Weather Service, according to the festival’s website.

The festival had been scheduled for April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch with hundreds of live performances, yoga classes, educational classes and art installations.

