Man dies after assault in Kerns neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police said that a man died in the Kerns neighborhood after an assault on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to 2600 NE Buxton Street after receiving a report of an assault, according to the Portland Police Bureau. When they arrived, they found a man who was “unresponsive.”

“Officers performed life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the man died at the scene,” Portland police said.

Details of the assault have yet to be released as of 2 p.m. It is not clear whether an arrest has been made, but authorities said “all individuals connected to this incident are accounted for.”

The area will be blocked to local traffic as PPB’s homicide unit investigates. Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about this assault is encouraged to call Portland police.

Officers arrived at the scene near 2600 NE Buxton Street after receiving a report of an assault, according to the Portland Police Bureau. April 15, 2024 (KOIN)

