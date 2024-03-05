Man dies of apparent suicide after domestic violence incident, police standoff

Mar. 4—A man died of apparent suicide following a domestic violence incident and standoff with police Sunday.

Spokane Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence situation on the 3200 block of West Boone Avenue just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

A woman had called to report a distraught man attempting to light the residence on fire, according to a news release from police.

When police arrived the suspect fled into a bedroom, leaving the living room on fire.

Officers worked to put out the fire and escorted the victim out of the home.

With the suspect possibly armed and barricaded in the bedroom, officers called in SWAT, the hostage negotiating team, the explosives disposal unit and police dogs.

Police tried to communicate with the suspect for more than an hour before sending a robot and drone into the residence.

The devices found the man with what appeared to be a fatal self-inflicted infected gunshot wound.

Officers then entered the home to confirm the man was dead. The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man at a later date.