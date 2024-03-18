Man dies in adventure park crash as UTV soars 80 feet off cliff, KY officials say

A man was killed when an UTV he was on tumbled 80 feet down a cliff at an adventure park in Kentucky, officials say.

The Powell County Search & Rescue Team said two people were on the UTV that crashed at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Hollerwood Offroad Park.

A man and woman were riding the UTV toward the exit of the park when they lost control of the vehicle, falling off the cliff, according to the search and rescue team.

Officials said the woman was able to call 911 as she was trapped in the UTV. But the man, according to the search and rescue team, had been ejected.

Crews used “an improvised rope system” to maneuver down the cliff, where they found the two victims, rescuers said. The woman was removed from the UTV and transported for medical care.

The man, however, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His identity has not been publicly disclosed as of Monday, March 18.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones involved in this incident,” the Powell County crew said.

Hollerwood Offroad Adventure Park, in Stanton, features more than 2,500 acres of land for guests to ride all-terrain vehicles. The adventure park did not immediately respond March 18 to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Stanton is in eastern Kentucky and is about a 45-mile drive southeast of Lexington.

