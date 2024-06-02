Man dies in 4-car crash in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was at the scene of a fatal four-car crash that happened Saturday night.

The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of Laurel Bowie Road. Four vehicles were involved and multiple people were hurt, PGPD said.

A man driving one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other people hurt were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

Laurel Bowie Road between Old Laurel Bowie Road and Powder Mill Road was still closed as of 9:30 p.m. as police investigated.

