Man dies in I-25 rollover near La Bajada

Apr. 11—A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver said officers responded to the crash at about 1:30 p.m., and found the driver had been ejected.

The driver, who state police identified as Larry Trujillo, 28, had not been wearing a seatbelt, Silver said.

He said investigators were unsure of what may have caused the crash. The crash took place about one mile north of the exit to N.M. 16.