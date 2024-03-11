Man dies, 2 others injured in interstate crash between sedan, semi-truck in Kansas

A 42-year-old man died in a crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in central Kansas on Sunday.

The accident was reported shortly before midnight in Saline County along I-70, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

Michael Fussell of Roanoke, Virginia, was eastbound on I-70 about 12 miles west of Salina. A semi-truck was driving west on I-70, Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs show.

Fussell’s 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center median and struck the semi-truck driven by a 33-year-old man from Chicago, Illinois, the report said.

The Toyota came to stop on the shoulder of I-70 and the semi in a ditch. Fussell died at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle, the KHP said.

The driver of the semi and a passenger, a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, received minor injuries and were taken to Salina Regional hospital, the crash log said.

The accident closed part of I-70 west of Salina for a few hours. It reopened Monday at 7:30 a.m., the KHP said.

Salina is about 90 miles north of Wichita.