Man who died by suicide after domestic violence incident Sunday identified

Mar. 5—The 71-year-old man who died by suicide following a domestic violence incident and police standoff Sunday, was identified Tuesday as Tony Haynes.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner on Tuesaday confirmed police suspicion that Haynes died by suicide.

Spokane Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence situation on the 3200 block of West Boone Avenue just after 1 p.m. Sunday.

A woman called to report a distraught Haynes was attempting to light the residence on fire, according to a news release from police.

When police arrived, Haynes fled into a bedroom, leaving the living room on fire.

Officers worked to put out the fire and escorted the victim out of the home.

With Haynes possibly armed and barricaded in the bedroom, officers called in additional resources.

Police tried to communicate with Haynes for more than an hour before sending a robot and drone into the residence, where Haynes was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.