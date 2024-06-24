Man who died in fire in Sangamon County last week identified by coroner

A person who died in a fire in the Village of Dawson on June 16 has been identified by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

David Crim, 63, lived in the home as a renter in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Fire personnel found Crim inside the home during the structure fire. Crim was pronounced dead at the scene.

More: Springfield bars already bracing for end of 3 a.m. liquor licenses

Allmon said his office is awaiting "additional studies” following a June 17 autopsy.

Multiple fire crews from around the area were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the home.

The death remains under investigation by the coroner's office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawson is about 20 minutes northeast of Springfield.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Man killed in house fire outside of Springfield identified as David Crim