Man who died after falling off embankment on bike has been identified, Macon officials say

The 54-year-old man who was found dead Thursday after he fell from an embankment on a bicycle ride has been identified, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Monday the man involved in the “fatal accident” was Lorenzo Veal. Deputies responded to a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. and found Veal unresponsive behind his home within the 3300 block of Pio Nono Circle, a press release said.

“Investigators determined Veal appeared to have been riding his bicycle downhill when he fell from an embankment at the rear of the residence,” the release said.

Coroner Leon Jones pronounced Veal dead on scene, and next of kin was notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident was still under investigation Monday morning. Anyone with information related to Veal’s death can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.