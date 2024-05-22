Police detained a man after he trespassed onto the campus of Krystal Elementary School in Hesperia during the school day on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident began about 12:15 p.m. at the school, 17160 Krystal Drive, according to the Hesperia Unified School District.

"Krystal Elementary staff observed an adult male on campus without adhering to normal visitor protocols," the district said in a written statement. School staff immediately approached the intruder.

"The adult immediately ran away, jumped the fence to exit campus, and fled into the surrounding neighborhood," the statement said.

Krystal Elementary School, 17160 Krystal Drive in Hesperia, pictured in a Google Street View image.

School police and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies soon found the man nearby and detained him, officials said.

The man was on campus for "less than two minutes," according to the HUSD statement. "He never made entry into any indoor area and at no time made contact with any students."

More: Failed pizza theft escalates into armed robbery attempt at Victorville Little Caesars

It was not clear Wednesday afternoon whether the man had been arrested, and no further information was available regarding his intentions.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man detained after intruding onto elementary school campus in Hesperia