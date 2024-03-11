Man deserts family, including 5-month-old, after violent crash in L.A.

A man involved in a violent crash early Sunday morning in Los Angeles County that sent his entire family, including a 5-month-old child, to the hospital was arrested after attempting to flee the scene, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 52nd Street in Hyde Park at just before 2 a.m. on reports of several people sustaining injuries during the accident, police said.

Video footage of what appears to be a head-on, single-vehicle crash into a power pole near area train tracks showed heavy damage to the family’s dark-colored four-door sedan.

A pool of blood was also visible on the ground just outside the front passenger door.

Authorities say the father, who was reportedly behind the wheel during the crash, attempted to flee the scene, leaving an adult female and her 5-month-old child who both sustained serious injuries, along with her 7-year-old child, inside the vehicle.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the 5-month-old child to the hospital in critical condition, along with the mother, whose condition was not immediately available.

The 7-year-old, who was also taken to the hospital, was complaining of body pain, authorities said.

It is unclear if alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, but the father, who police say also suffered serious injuries in the crash, was later arrested.

No further details about the man’s condition or the charges he may be facing were provided.

