Man described as instigator of October drive-by shooting in New Philadelphia sentenced

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A man who prosecutors say was the instigator of an October drive-by shooting in New Philadelphia has been sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest imposed the sentence on Xavier L. Schott, 21, of New Philadelphia, on Tuesday.

Schott had originally been charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a five-year drive-by shooting gun specification and a three-year gun specification; attempted kidnapping with a three-year firearm specification; improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony; and conspiracy, a first-degree felony.

Attorney Christopher P. Delacruz addresses the court during the sentencing hearing of Xavier L. Schott, seated at left in orange jumpsuit, on Tuesday, May 28, in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

In April, Schott pleaded guilty to an amended indictment of attempted murder with a three-year firearm specification and felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification. Because the state considered the two charges allied offenses, he was sentenced on the attempted murder charge.

SHooting happened on Oct. 23, 2023

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of East High Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2023. Three people were sitting on the porch of a residence in that block when the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle, traveling eastbound, opened fire on them. The three people got into the house without being injured. There was another resident asleep in the house at the time of the shooting. That person also was not injured.

Schott was not in the vehicle during the shooting.

Six other people were charged in the case ‒ Riley P. Adams, 19, of New Philadelphia; Gavin T. Kurtz, 20, of New Philadelphia; John R. Hoopingarner, 20, of New Philadelphia; Robert D. Meek II, 19, of New Philadelphia; William Baldez, 20, of Dover; and Matthew M. Miller, 21, of Uhrichsville.

Adams, who was the driver, and Kurtz, who was the shooter, have already been sentenced. The other suspects are awaiting trial.

Contrasting portraits of Xavier Schott

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer addresses the court during the sentencing hearing of Xavier L. Schott, Tuesday, May 28 in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

Before sentencing, the prosecution and the defense presented contrasting portraits of Schott.

"He was the glue that kept a lot of these folks together," Prosecutor Ryan Styer said. "He was instrumental in planning and coordinating a failed drive-by shooting."

Styer also said Schott was not remorseful for what happened that night.

"I understand Xavier was not the shooter, but I also think that this wouldn't have happened but for him, that he was instrumental in his involvement, which he has clearly minimized, in a way that's almost absurd," the prosecutor said.

Schott's attorney, Christopher P. Delacruz, told the judge this client suffered severe childhood abuse.

"He grew up feeling unsafe and insecure," Delacruz said. "He became a follower as the result of this, a person who is desperate to fit in, and that plays a part in the events of the date in question. He liked to talk big to make up for his insecurities, and that's a consistent theme in this case."

He pointed out that Schott, from the age of 12 to 17 was an active member of an area church, volunteering there and going on mission trips.

Discussing the shooting incident, Delacruz said, "How can it be said there was a reasonable expectation that any plan could be carried out when everyone involved was high on alcohol and either meth or marijuana?"

He also asked why the supposed mastermind (Schott) of the plan choose not to be in the vehicle to ensure that the plan would be carried out. The attorney noted Schott cooperated with police, providing them with the names of the shooter, the driver and the other people in the car and the make, model and color of the vehicle.

Delacruz asked the judge to consider leniency in imposing a sentence.

Schott chose not to speak.

'Total stupidity,' judge says

Judge Michael J. Earnst address Xavier L. Schott during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, May 28 in the Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Ernest said there was "total stupidity" on the part of everyone involved in the shooting.

"This happens in a neighborhood, a neighborhood of people who shouldn't have to worry about people driving down the street and firing off an automatic weapon at their house or near their house or even remotely near their house," the judge told Schott. "That disrupts the peace and stability that anyone could possibly have in their home."

He added, "This is conduct that can never be tolerated."

Schott will also be required to serve two to five years of post-release control once he gets out of prison.

