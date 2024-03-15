Man with dementia missing from Tooele, deputies seeking information
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Chris Chase was last seen leaving his residence on Stratford Drive in Stansbury Park around 8:30 this morning, March 14, deputies said.
Chris is 5’8″, weighs 150 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey t-shirt with the phrase “Everything is going to be alright” in bright colors, deputies said.
If you have any information about Chris, please contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.
