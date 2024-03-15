Man with dementia missing from Tooele, deputies seeking information

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Chris Chase was last seen leaving his residence on Stratford Drive in Stansbury Park around 8:30 this morning, March 14, deputies said.

Chris is 5’8″, weighs 150 pounds, and is bald. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey t-shirt with the phrase “Everything is going to be alright” in bright colors, deputies said.

Courtesy of Tooele County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Tooele County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about Chris, please contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.