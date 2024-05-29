Man deemed competent to stand trial for California City beating case

After his co-defendant’s competency hearing was delayed on May 23, a man was deemed competent to stand trial Tuesday after he was suspected of beating a woman at her business in California City.

Shelton Hickman, 47, of Norwalk is suspected of beating a 56-year-old woman at her business in the 9000 block of California City Boulevard on April 30 with his co-defendant Lita Barnes, 59, of California City, according to the California City Police Department.

Both Hickman and Barnes were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and false imprisonment with violence and both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

According to the probable cause statement submitted from CCPD to Kern County Superior Court, Hickman admitted to officers that he hurt the victim and spontaneously said he was at the victim’s business with another person to kill the victim.

Hickman and Barnes went to the victim’s business to request photocopies, according to a CCPD news release. While the victim was making photocopies, Hickman grabbed the woman and attempted to drag her to the bathroom, according to the CCPD news release.

Barnes began to hit the victim in the head, face and upper body about 30 times with a pole, according to the news release. Barnes also admitted to CCPD officers that she tried to kill the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

“Lita told officers that it was her biblical right to kill the victim since Lita claimed the victim was a demon,” the statement read.

Hickman’s pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday and Barnes’ next competency hearing is June 13. They are both being held on $500,000 bail.