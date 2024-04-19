Man’s decomposing body found under tarp in abandoned U-Haul truck, California cops say

The decomposing body of a man who was shot in the head was found in the back of an abandoned U-Haul truck, California police say.

A resident called U-Haul to report the abandoned truck that was blocking traffic in Wilshire, and an employee went to pick it up Thursday, April 18, the Los Angeles Police Department said in an April 19 news release.

The worker opened the rear cargo space and found a “tarp wrapped around what appeared to be a human body,” along with the “smell of decomposition,” police said.

He called police, and officers confirmed there was a dead body “wrapped tightly under the tarp.”

The man, identified as Henry Jernigan, 50, died from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The truck has an Arizona license plate and was reported stolen about a week ago, police told KTLA 5 News.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 213-382-9470.

