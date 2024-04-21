Man declines treatment after being shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person injured after shooting in Newport News on Saturday, April 20, police said.

Police responded to the 100 block of Rivermont Drive around 10:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He declined treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two men who knew each other were in a verbal dispute prior to a shooting which occurred nearby in the 0 block of Tilson Drive. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and charges are pending.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.