Man dead, woman injured after double stabbing in Fayette County

KANAWHA FALLS, WV (WVNS) — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a double stabbing in Fayette County.

According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a report of two stabbing victims in the Kanawha Falls area of Fayette County just before 4 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Once on scene, deputies found one man suffering from lacerations to his head, and one woman with a stab wound to her body. The man was immediately transported to Montgomery General Hospital where has was pronounced dead. The woman remains in serious condition.

Witnesses on scene were able to give deputies a person-of-interest.

After what Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said was an hours-long manhunt, the suspect was located in the weeds under the Kanawha Falls bridge by Sheriff Fridley himself. The suspect is currently under going questioning.

The names of the suspect and both victims were not released at this time. More information will be released as the investigation develops.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, the Fayette County E911 center at (304) 574-3590. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Stick with 59News for more updates.

