Man dead, woman in critical condition following early morning shooting on Spencer Street

BATTLE CREEK — A 47-year-old man is dead and a 34-year-old woman is in critical condition following an early morning shooting Tuesday on Spencer Street.

Battle Creek police responded to the reported shooting in the first block of Spencer Street shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the two victims inside of a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

With assistance from the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance, life-saving measures were performed on both victims; however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the deceased man as 47-year-old Clayton Holt of Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek woman was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officers in the area, serving as a perimeter a few blocks from the incident, located and arrested a 43-year-old Battle Creek man as a suspect in the shooting. The suspect is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of open murder and assault with intent to murder.

Holt's death marks the second homicide in the city in the past five days. Late Friday, 28-year-old Morgan Schug was found stabbed to death in the 200 block of West Pitman Avenue.

Her boyfriend, Tommie Heard, has been charged with open murder in the case.

"To date, there have been four homicide cases, resulting in a total of four victims so far this year," the police department said.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Early morning shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Battle Creek