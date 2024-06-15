Man dead in South Tacoma, another man in custody after possible shooting Friday night

A man is dead in Tacoma after reports of a possible shooting Friday night, according to a press release from the Tacoma Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South 55th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday and upon arrival discovered a man who was later pronounced dead by the Tacoma Fire Department. Lifesaving measures were administered, but were unsuccessful, police said.

During the initial investigation at the scene, police identified a suspect and he was taken into custody and held until detectives arrived, police said.

As of 8:40 p.m. detectives and crime scene technicians remained on scene continuing their investigation, which is being treated as a homicide, police said.

Shelbie Boyd, a Tacoma Police spokesperson, told The News Tribune there were no further updates to share as of 9 a.m. Saturday.