Man dead after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis Saturday evening.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Mallory Avenue near South Orleans Street at 5:33 p.m.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bethel Grove shooting leaves man in critical condition

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a four-door sedan. No other details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.