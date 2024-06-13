Man dead after shooting in Yokuts Valley, deputies say

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a shooting in Yokuts Valley on Wednesday night, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they responded to the 39000 block of Squaw Valley Road for a report of a gunshot victim around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they found a deceased man. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday evening, there is no information regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.