Man dead after shooting in Wilkinsburg

A man is dead after he was shot in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 400 block of Ross Avenue at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or 911. Tips can be left anonymously.

