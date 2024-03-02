Man dead after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southeast Memphis left a man dead Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5400 block of Apple Blossom Drive just before 2 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

