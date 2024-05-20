Man dead after shooting in Southeast Albuquerque

May 19—The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a man Sunday morning in Southeast Albuquerque.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Ortiz Drive, south of Zuni.

He said after they arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Officers then stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by a man who was bleeding from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Gallegos said homicide detectives are investigating the case.