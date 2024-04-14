Man dead after shooting in Pointe-Sapin, suspect in custody

One man is dead and one person is in custody after a shooting Saturday in Pointe-Sapin. (CBC - image credit)

A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday in Pointe-Sapin, N.B. The coastal community is located about 50 kilometres from Miramichi.

Richibucto RCMP say they were called to a residence in the community at about 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found one man dead at the residence.

They quickly arrested a suspect. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

RCMP did not provide any more details about the dead person or the suspect. They also didn't say when the suspect would appear in court.