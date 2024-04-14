Man dead after shooting in Pointe-Sapin, suspect in custody
A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday in Pointe-Sapin, N.B. The coastal community is located about 50 kilometres from Miramichi.
Richibucto RCMP say they were called to a residence in the community at about 2:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found one man dead at the residence.
They quickly arrested a suspect. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
RCMP did not provide any more details about the dead person or the suspect. They also didn't say when the suspect would appear in court.