Man dead after shooting in Orange County

A man in 30s is dead after being shot at a Speedway gas station on 9520 South Orange Blossom Trail on Friday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call around 9:20 p.m in reference to the shooting, OCSO said. Deputies found the man who had been shot, later identified as Carlos Henry Bethel, when they arrived to the scene.

Bethel was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, OCSO said.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation and OCSO does not have any additional details to release at this time.