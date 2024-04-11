Man dead after shooting at Midlands convenience store

A man was killed Wednesday night after a shooting in the parking lot of a Sumter convenience store, according to a Sumter Police Department news release.

Police responded to a shots-fired call after 9:50 p.m. and found that Ray’Quan Dontrell Lamont Durant, 20, had been shot outside of the Red Bay Grocery on Boulevard Road.

Durant was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital where he later died.

Durant’s family was notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s office, according to the news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Sumter police said they are still working to determine the cause of the incident and to identify the shooter.

They encourage anyone who has information about the shooting to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.