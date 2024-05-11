Man dead after shooting inside Stark County movie theater: Police

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Massillon Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a local movie theater.

Officers were called to the Regal Cinemas, located at 175 Cherry Road NW, just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

According to a press release, officers who responded found a deceased man near the front lobby.

Police said, that shortly after 11:30 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody outside of the Massillon Police Department. Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity.

The victim has been identified as Daron Davis, 27, of Canton.

It’s not clear how many people were at the theater at the time of the shooting. According to an online search, the theater is open until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.

