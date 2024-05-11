Man dead after shooting inside Ohio movie theater

A man is dead after a shooting inside an Ohio movie theater Friday, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m., the Massillon Police Department was notified of a shooting that happened inside the Regal Cinemas located at 175 Cherry Road, according to a release from the police department.

Officers responded and found a man deceased near the front lobby.

The man was identified as Daron Davis, 27, of Canton.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody outside of the Massillon Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.



