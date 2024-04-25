Man dead after semi-truck collision in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after colliding with a semi-truck in Kings County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers say at 7:48 p.m. on Wednesday they responded to a traffic collision in the area of 12 3/4 Avenue and Douglas Avenue in Kings County, near Laton.

According to CHP, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on 12 3/4 Avenue while a Silverado was traveling westbound on Douglas Avenue. The Silverado failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the semi.

CHP says the driver of the Silverado was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was a man in his 60s.

Officers say the truck driver stayed at the scene. Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this collision.

This is an ongoing investigation.

