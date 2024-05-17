Man dead after Sarasota crash late Thursday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead following a crash on Manasota Key Road in Sarasota on Thursday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 10:13 p.m.

Both north and southbound lanes of Manasota Key Road are shut down for “an extended period” while the sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol investigate.

