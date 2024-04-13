Man dead in overnight shooting in South Vancouver: police

Vancouver police are investigating the homicide of a 24-year-old man in South Vancouver on Friday night. (CBC - image credit)

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in South Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The body of Chirag Antil, 24, was found in a vehicle in the area of East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. PT Friday night, according to police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

Residents in the neighbourhood called emergency responders after hearing gunshots, according to Visintin.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Visintin did not say if the killing was connected to gang activity.

The incident happened within a block of the route for Saturday's Vaisakhi parade and festival.