Man dead after Nutbush shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Nutbush, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home on Davis Circle near Berkshire Avenue at 7:34 p.m. Sunday.

Officers reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police have not released details about the possible suspect and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

