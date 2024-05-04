Man dead after Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has died after a shooting in Northeast Portland early Saturday morning, authorities say.

At 5 a.m., Portland police officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 15700 block of Northeast Beech Street. On arrival, they found the man lying in the street, dead at the scene.

Police say any possible suspects had left the scene before they were called. Even after a search of the area, no arrests were made.

For the duration of the investigation, Northeast Beech Street is closed between Northeast 156th Avenue and Northeast 158th Avenue.

No further information, including the identity of the victim, has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

