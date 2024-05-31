Man dead after late night Ohio shooting

A man is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in Ohio.

>>School talent show takes twist as student and 3 teachers surprise everyone with AC/DC song

Cincinnati Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 11 p.m. to the 3300 block of Reading Road on initial reports of a shooting, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Demetrius Fain, 37.

Our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati said Reading Road was closed for several hours but has reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police’s Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.