Man dead in Newport News stabbing; 1 detained at scene knew victim, police say

NEWPORT NEWS — Police responded to a stabbing in the city Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:54 p.m., emergency services received a call about a stabbing. Police responded to the 11100 block of Mintwood Place, in the South Morrison area, according to public information officer Matt Michalec.

At the scene, Michalec said officers found a man with “at least one stab wound.” He was pronounced dead, and at this time, police have not released his identity.

Another man was detained at the scene, and Michalec said he and the victim knew each other. Police are investigating the stabbing as “domestic in nature,” and they are not looking for other suspects at this time. Police have not named the other man, and charges have not been released.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com