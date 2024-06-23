Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

According to the Westmoreland County, coroner Scottie Joe Hawkins, 32, from Leechburg, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Markle Road in Allegheny Township on Saturday.

Hawkins went off the right side of the roadway at around 7:36 p.m.

He was ejected off the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:04 p.m.

The coroner said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

