Man dead after motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County coroner said Joshua Michael Haynes, 24, from Blairsville, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle south on Derry Lane when he left the road and crashed into the woods.

Haynes hit a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:12 a.m. on Saturday.

The coroner said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

