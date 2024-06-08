Man dead after motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and truck occurred Friday morning.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner, a 46-year-old from Bergen County, New Jersey was fatally injured around 11:00 a.m. after colliding with a truck on Kennedy Creek Road.

The Lackawanna County coroner said Waverly Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

The name is being withheld until the family is notified.

