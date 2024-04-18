Man dead after huffing, explosion in vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE – A 48-year-old Port St. Lucie man died Thursday after an apparent explosion while “huffing” in his vehicle in St. Lucie West, police said.

What happened: Port St. Lucie police about 12:07 a.m. Thursday went to Walmart in the 1600 block of Northwest St. Lucie West Boulevard regarding a 911 call from a man indicating his vehicle was on fire and his body was burned, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson. The man, identified as Neil Little, said he was huffing, or inhaling vapors or fumes from an aerosol, propellant or other substance, in his vehicle when an explosion occurred, Mesiti said.

Rescue efforts: St. Lucie County Fire District officials planned to fly him to a hospital, but he lost consciousness and stopped breathing while being taken to a landing zone, Mesiti said.

Investigation: Police reported finding evidence the man bought two cans of duster, or compressed air, from Walmart.

